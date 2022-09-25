For 14-year-old Darcy Chugg, fishing is an escape, as well as a chance to spend time with his grandfather, Dennis.
For a Scotch Oakburn school project, Darcy wanted to share his love of fishing and organised 'Fishing for Mental Health' at his grandparents' berry farm to raise money for Headspace.
On Sunday, around 25 people came to the Longford Berry dam to try their hand at catching one of the 75 rainbow trout released into the dam or the single salmon - the salmon was the 'top prize' and the lucky fisher would win a fishing kit and brand new $100 fishing rod.
The top prize for the raffle was a fishing kayak. All of these prizes had been donated thanks to Darcy emailing and calling local businesses.
"I love fishing, especially with my pop," he said. "It frees the mind, keeps you physically active, helps you connect with others and teaches resilience and skill building."
Darcy often calls up his pop on a nice day to go fishing - it's his stress relief when things get a bit much.
Darcy said he chose Headspace because of the support they offer to the community.
"They've helped the community especially since COVID-19, and mental health is important."
Headspace is a not-for-profit youth mental health service for people ages 12 to 25. Headspace Launceston centre manager Richard Lewandowski said Darcy's achievement was "inspiring".
"It's fantastic Darcy has the awareness and maturity to promote both mental health and benefits of fishing," he said.
Mr Lewandowski said Headspace plans to work with Darcy to see what he would like the money raised goes towards for young people's mental health.
He said it's important to raise awareness of mental health knowledge in young people. "Addressing mental health at a young age means better outcomes," Mr Lewandowksi said.
Mum, Anthea Chugg, said she was immensely proud of Darcy's efforts. Darcy added a sign saying there was a two-fish limit per person.
Anthea said Darcy did this so "everyone could feel the joy of catching a fish."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
