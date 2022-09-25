The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Darcy Chugg is no fish out of water when raising funds

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
September 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fishing for Mental Health organiser Darcy Chugg with Launceston Headspace centre manager Richard Lewandowski. Picture by Phillip Biggs

For 14-year-old Darcy Chugg, fishing is an escape, as well as a chance to spend time with his grandfather, Dennis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.