Launceston rower Alexandra Viney narrowly missed out on a second medal at the Rowing World Championships.
Fresh from claiming a silver medal with crewmate Alex Vuillermin in the PR3 women's pair, Viney was in the PR3 mixed coxed four which finished one spot off the podium.
Competing in the Czech town of Racice, Viney and crewmates Jessica Gallagher, Thomas Birtwhistle, stroke James Talbot and cox Teesaan Koo finished in 7:13.98.
They were two-and-a-half seconds behind bronze medallists France (7:11.41), as Great Britain claimed victory in a world best winning time of 6:48.34 from Germany (7:06.94).
USA finished fifth and Italy sixth.
The result came just over a year after Viney, Birtwhistle, Talbot, Nikki Ayers and cox Renae Domaschenz also finished fourth in the Paralympic Games final, also won by GB's multiple world and reigning Paralympic champions.
Rowing Australia reported: "As the fastest qualifiers, the crew went into the A-final in a strong position. Australia fought hard and secured fourth position, a good result for this new combination."
Launceston-born Viney, 30, began rowing with Launceston Grammar before moving to Melbourne and joining Mercantile RC.
Former Lindisfarne member Anneka Reardon, who turned 25 earlier this month, and her NSW crewmate Lucy Coleman finished fourth in the B-final of the lightweight women's double sculls (10th overall) on Saturday night.
The Aussie crew clocked 7:09.17 to finish under a second behind third-placed reigning world champions New Zealand. GB again claimed gold.
Tamar's Henry Youl, who turns 27 next month, occupied the three seat of the Australian men's eight crew which was due to contest its final on Sunday night (TasTime).
Huon's Georgia Nesbitt, 30, finished fifth in the C-final of the lightweight women's single sculls.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
