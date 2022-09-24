Victoria and Tasmania celebrated feature race success at Wentworth Park on Saturday night, as McInerney won the Million Dollar Chase Grand Final (520m) for trainer Brendan Pursell.
McInerney (box 1) started $3.60 favourite in the $1m-to-the-winner feature after a dominant 29.68-second semi-final victory.
But the son of Fernando Bale and Born Ali silenced those doubts beginning strongly, gaining a saloon passage.
McInerney showed great tenacity by holding out Zipping Kyrgios to win by a head in 29.50 seconds.
It was McInerney's 22nd win from 53 starts taking his prize money to an impressive $1,108,895 for Warrnambool owner Noel Mugavin.
Named after late family friend Tony McInerney, the talented chaser has established a brilliant career record at the historic venue.
Brendan's son Blake, who trained McInerney during his career in Tasmania, flew up from Brighton with his partner Kayla Cannan.
"It's just unbelievable, McInerney's just a super dog," Blake said.
"Credit to my dad for keeping him up for this long and to Noel Mugavin who owns him, who bred such a brilliant dog, just a tough chaser.
"I just closed my eyes and thought our bloke got there right on the line.
"Everything just couldn't have worked out more perfectly."
Connections were set on getting McInerney ready for the world's richest greyhound race, after he finished a gallant third in the Group 1 National Sprint Final last month.
Lara-based Brendan Pursell, a former Tasmanian harness trainer, was overjoyed by McInerney's win.
"I can't explain it, I can't stop shaking. It's been a long process being on the road for five weeks," Brendan said.
"It's great thrill, especially with my son Blake who's done a great job with the dog in Tassie; he deserves to be a part of it.
"McInerney has been in a real purple patch of form, and with his ability, I was convinced he would be a chance in the series after he went so well in The Nationals last month.
"I'm happy for Noel (owner) who's been a great supporter."
