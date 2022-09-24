The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Greens leader Cassy O'Connor urges state government to 'pull the pin' on Hawthorn sponsorship following racism allegations

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated September 24 2022 - 7:17am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Greens leader Cassy O'Connor. Picture Craig George

The leader of the Tasmanian Greens has called for the state government to end its partnership with Hawthorn Football Club, following news of racism and abuse within the organisation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.