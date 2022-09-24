Max Fry Memorial Hall was alive with colour on Saturday for the annual orchid show held by the Launceston Orchid Society.
Orchids of all shapes, sizes and colours were on display with the blue ribbon first place prize awarded to Romain Elinck.
Launceston Orchid Society president Priscilla Greve said gardening and growing flowers is a way to get back in touch with nature.
"How could you not love these flowers?"
She said it's challenging getting more young people interested in gardening.
"I would like to have a new generation of growers to get involved with growing orchids because it's very rewarding."
Judge Hendrik Venter has been judging orchid shows since the '90s.
"The criteria is made by the Australian Orchid council, which is a national body," he said.
He said judges consider all aspects of the flower's shape, colour, breeding and background of the hybrids and experience.
"We know what number of flowers we expect on a certain hybrid and what the colour should be like.
"We then evaluate that in terms of theoretical perfection, and assign a score if we're doing awards or a show.
"It's something that comes with years of experience, and students normally take about five years to get to a credit judge level."
The orchid society invites anyone to come to their meetings, which take place every Thursday at the Uniting Church Hall at 7pm.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
