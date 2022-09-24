For many it was over before half time as Geelong dominated the Sydney Swans to take out this year's AFL grand final.
The Cats sealed their 10th flag - and first since 2011 - by 81 points to a raucous MCG at full capacity of 100,024 people, but the mood in Launceston was no less jubilant.
After moving to Launceston from Geelong only four months ago, Mandy Bishop was excited to see her hometown team take the flag.
Joined by three of her friends from Geelong, Ms Bishop said it had been an "amazing" day.
"I think Geelong just love what they do, they give everything to the crowd and everything to the town," she said.
"Just seeing [Joel] Selwood go through with Gary Ablett's baby - we just all cried, it was such a beautiful moment," she said.
Belinda McPherson, who flew over from Geelong to watch the match with Ms Bishop, said she was excited to see so many Cats players who had never won a flag have their moment in the sun.
But after a 15-match winning streak that saw them positioned at the top of the ladder most of the season, Ms McPherson said it was a sign of good things to come for the club.
"They just get better, and better, and better, improving every way they can and they're playing with a confidence that's very hard to beat," she said.
For Rachel Brain, a Swans stalwart for the better part of 40 years, the disappointment was palpable.
"It's pretty hard at the moment," Ms Brain said.
Accompanied by her friend and long-time Cats supporter Jill Couch, Ms Brain said she was just happy to see her friend have a reason to celebrate.
Ms Couch said considering most of her friends were Swans supporters, the day was bittersweet.
"But at least we knew that if we were going to celebrate today that one of us would walk out a winner," she said.
Geelong's Isaac Smith was awarded the Norm Smith medal for best on ground after collecting 33 touches and three goals.
The 33-year-old had the distinction of being the oldest-ever Norm Smith winner.
