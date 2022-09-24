The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Geelong supporters in Launceston celebrate as the Cats defeat the Swans by 81 points

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
September 24 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mandy Bishop of Launceston, Belinda McPherson and Linda Woodford of Geelong, and Nola Farrell of Launceston at the Sports Garden, Launceston for the AFL men's grand final. Picture Paul Scambler

For many it was over before half time as Geelong dominated the Sydney Swans to take out this year's AFL grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.