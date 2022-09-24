The Examiner
Joan Dunkin celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends in Launceston

Nikita McGuire
Nikita McGuire
September 24 2022 - 6:00pm
100th birthday for Joan Dinkin at Sandhil. Front left to right: Chris Fahey, Joan Dunkin, Liam Bate, back left to right: Glenn Bate, David Dunkin, Vanessa Bate, Bill Fahey. Picture by Phillip Biggs

One hundred years of life were celebrated on Saturday as Joan Dunkin, surrounded by family and friends, marked a century.

