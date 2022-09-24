One hundred years of life were celebrated on Saturday as Joan Dunkin, surrounded by family and friends, marked a century.
Celebrating at Calvary Sandhill in South Launceston, a function was held with treats, cupcakes and tea.
Pictures of times in Ms Dunkin's life were on display around the room, from pictures of her youth, to pictures of her wedding day, to pictures with her great-grandchildren.
Born in Holland on September 24, 1992, Ms Dunkin has lived through significant moments in history, such as wars and the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
Her granddaughter Vanessa Bate said a strong-willed personality had got her grandmother to 100 years.
She has been through adversity, shown resilience, she's been through war, she's been through a lot and didn't have much of a childhood and I think that's made her the strong person she is- Vanessa Bate
"She has been through adversity, shown resilience, she's been through war, she's been through a lot and didn't have much of a childhood and I think that's made her the strong person she is," she said. "She is too stubborn to leave us. She is an incredible person."
Ms Dunkin's father was a test pilot for the Royal Air Force, meaning she went from boarding house to boarding house and didn't really know her family.
She joined the air force and that's where she met her husband Ken.
"Mum and Dad met during the war and at the time Mum was in the air force and was working on the switchboard, putting the corresponding plugs into the jacks on the wall," daughter Christine said.
"Dad walked past and thought Mum had nice legs and the rest is history."
The couple were married in 1946 and were together until Ken passed away in 2004. Together they had two children Christine and David.
Joan had three grandchildren, Vanessa and twin boys.
She also had six great-grandchildren.
Ms Dunkin has lived in many places around the world including Holland, England, India and eventually settling in Tasmania.
"She met the Queen in Bombay when she lived there, which was a great moment for her," said Christine.
"She's always loved the Queen and the monarchy. She was sad to hear of her recent passing."
Despite this Joan still received her letter from Queen Elizabeth to mark 100 years of life, perhaps one of the last to claim the honour.
Living independently for her senior years, Joan moved into Calvary Sandhill only three years ago.
"She wanted to live in residential care on her own terms," said granddaughter Vanessa.
"She had some health issues and they weren't sure if she would recover, but she proved them all wrong and went back home to live by herself for a few years before she came here."
Vanessa said her grandmother was still as sharp as a tack, despite having macular degeneration.
"Her memory is better than both mine and Mum's. She remembers people and things in her life and she's doing good for 100."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
