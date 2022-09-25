Launceston's Scott Flynn landed a brand new car and dream grand final experience after being named the AFL's national community football volunteer of the year.
The St Pats secretary claimed the top honour at the national volunteer awards in recognition of 36 years service at his beloved club.
"I'm in shock, to be honest, it's a great award," Flynn said.
"It means a lot, especially with the amount of work over the years, it's so exciting.
"I've enjoyed everything involved in the club, mainly the friendships along the way. In those 36 years imagine how many people I've met, including lifelong friends. I just really enjoy it."
To acknowledge his achievement, Flynn was presented with a new Toyota Hilux at the AFL's Footy Festival outside the MCG, before attending the grand final alongside other national category winners.
"I'm driving an old 2002 Falcon wagon," Flynn added.
"I've never actually had a new car so I'm really looking forward to it, getting used to all the bells and whistles of a nice new Toyota."
Since he started playing in 1987, Flynn has been honoured with numerous club awards, including life membership, and was an inaugural hall of fame inductee as well as having been recognised with 'club legend' status.
Acknowledging his achievements, an AFL statement read: "Perhaps his greatest contribution was holding the club together through difficult times in the 1990s. The club came perilously close to shutting down and it is widely acknowledged that Flynn almost single-handedly kept the club afloat.
"Established in 1931, St Patrick's Old Collegians is now a thriving club competing in the NTFA, considered one of the strongest in the competition over the past 20 years. In 2022 the club tasted premiership success in senior men's division one."
Flynn is one of nine national category winners and was deemed a worthy winner of the overall award having given more than three decades of service to his club and the game.
Each national category winner received a grand final experience including tickets for them and a guest to the grand final, as well as three nights' accommodation. The nine national category winners also took part in the grand final parade in Melbourne on Friday.
The annual awards recognise volunteers across Australia who have made outstanding contributions to community football.
AFL Auskick centres, schools, community clubs and leagues in each state and territory were invited to take part, with more than 1000 nominations received nationally. Around 220,000 volunteers contribute to the game each year.
