The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

St Pats secretary Scott Flynn named AFL's national community football volunteer of the year

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
September 25 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National community football volunteer of the year Scott Flynn outside the MCG where he was presented with a new Toyota Hilux. Picture supplied

Launceston's Scott Flynn landed a brand new car and dream grand final experience after being named the AFL's national community football volunteer of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.