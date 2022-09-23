The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston rowers Henry Youl and Alex Viney in rowing world championship finals

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 24 2022 - 1:06am, first published September 23 2022 - 9:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henry Youl

Tamar's Henry Youl is into his maiden senior world championship final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.