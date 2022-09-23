Tamar's Henry Youl is into his maiden senior world championship final.
Youl, who turns 27 next month, is in the three-seat of the men's eight crew which won its repechage in the Czech town of Racice to reach Sunday night's A-final.
In a thrilling race, the Aussie crew edged out Romania by 0.44 seconds to win and will start from lane two in the medal race.
Fellow Launceston-born rower Alex Viney claimed Tasmania's first medal of the championships in the PR3 women's pair.
Viney and crewmate Alex Vuillermin finished second in the A-final in a time of 8:03.02, 11 seconds behind the British gold medallists but 20 seconds ahead of the third-placed Italians.
"We started well and managed to hit a good race rhythm," Viney said. "We went for it and this is a great result. It really means a lot to us."
The 30-year-old is also in the PR3 mixed coxed four crew scheduled to race from lane four in its A-final on Saturday night.
Huon's Georgia Nesbitt, also 30, finished fifth, eight seconds off the pace, in the C-final of the lightweight women's single sculls.
The championships finish on Sunday.
