Anti-protest bill will hurt workers' rights

Minister Guy Barnett enthusiastically claims a victory for the rights of workers in the wake of the passing of the anti-protest bill (The Examiner, Sept 8). But Mr Barnett omits to say which workers.
It's no secret this bill is designed to target those standing up to peacefully protest against logging, mining and inappropriate private development projects that risk degrading and destroying our forests, world renowned wilderness regions, and our national parks.
Or those who are speaking out against the contentious salmon farming industry that is polluting our coastal regions and harming marine life, potentially putting the state's broader fishing industry at risk.
But what of other workers who will also be silenced by this bill?
Nurses, teachers, social and child protection workers and aged care workers have all protested peacefully in recent months.
They've done so in a last frustrated and desperate effort to highlight their shockingly low rates of pay, and the incredibly difficult working conditions they are obliged to work under, which have all been exacerbated during the pandemic.
What else can these workers do when governments continually refuse to listen to their concerns?
And what else can ordinary everyday citizens do when they see our internationally prized and finite natural environments being polluted, desecrated and destroyed?
It's unlikely this latest version of a spiteful, flawed and controversial bill will stop them protesting - and protesting peacefully, as they've always done.
Anne Layton-Bennett, Swan Bay
Recently speaking to a West Tamar councillor, he told me raking the Tamar River when in flood is not a solution to remove silt build up. A writer was seeking his opinion as well as Launceston candidates' for upcoming council elections and what is their and his policy.
The writer reminded him that the proven method by Launceston Marine Board with large tugs such as then James Wallace and West Tamar had been a proven method and saved thousands of pounds in dredging costs.
Scallop dredges that he referred to, I made him aware they were not of the capacity as large tugs and huge rakes.
Finally to my surprise he had not read Alan Birchmore's submission to the Public Accounts Committee that had advocated raking.
Brian P. Khan, Newstead
Is the pension's small increase enough to cover the cost of living?
I think not.
The Prime Minister hinted strongly that it was not too far out of the question to bring to the average wage, how the memory fades when successful.
Please forgive me for harping on this subject, but our brand new federal treasurer Jim Chalmers outlines a bleak future. For most Australians except the rich and politicians.
Most Australians will feel the pain but nowhere near the pain of fixed-income pensioners.
I am 85 and live off a pension, but I am lucky I own my own house with modest savings and manage, no rent!
But what about those who are paying exorbitant rents of $300-350 per week on a stagnant pension of $530, leaving $180-$190 for food, energy, energy, clothing - many have to make the decision of food, or rent.
These are the people that have paid taxes all their working life.
There are many also like myself who went well past retirement age, up until 75 paying tax as an elected local government member, but for some it is critical. As a recent volunteer at City Mission, I witnessed the endless everyday struggle. They deserve so much better.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
Bandt and an Australian republic have one thing in common: irrelevance.
Can you imagine any Prime Minister accepting a president with authority over him? Just asking.
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
