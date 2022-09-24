The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | Anti-protest bill will hurt workers' rights

By Letters to the Editor
September 24 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anti-protest bill will hurt workers' rights

Minister Guy Barnett enthusiastically claims a victory for the rights of workers in the wake of the passing of the anti-protest bill (The Examiner, Sept 8). But Mr Barnett omits to say which workers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.