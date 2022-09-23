The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian unions not happy with government's boosted wage offer

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
September 23 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unions Tasmania secretary Jessica Munday says the government's wage offer locks public service workers into real wage cuts for four years.

The state government has offered public servants an average 2.75 per cent pay each year over the next four years in their new Enterprise Bargaining Agreements, including an added one-off payment incentive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.