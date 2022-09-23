The state government has offered public servants an average 2.75 per cent pay each year over the next four years in their new Enterprise Bargaining Agreements, including an added one-off payment incentive.
The four-year agreement will include a 3 per cent pay rise each year for the first two years and a 2.5 per cent pay rise for the third and fourth year.
Workers will receive a bonus of $1500 while those earning under $64,000 a year will receive $3000.
The offer follows a roundtable convened by Premier Jeremy Rockliff last Friday.
The offer came to state union leaders on Friday via a letter from Department of Premier and Cabinet Jenny Gale.
Unions Tasmania secretary Jessica Munday said after a decade of real wage cuts for public service workers, the agreement would lock them in for another four years of the same.
"It is well and truly below a number of the union's pay claims and it fails to take into account the fact that people are crushed by cost of living pressures," she said.
"It does nothing for the myriad of other issues that exist in the public sector - conditions improvements, staffing issues or resourcing issues that public sector unions are pursuing for their members."
Ms Munday said the offer wasn't one which indicated the Premier had listened to union leaders at last Friday's meeting.
"You don't bargain by letter either," she said.
"We'll certainly be seeking further meetings with the Premier to talk through this offer and to let him know where it falls short."
The state government had budgeted for a 2.5 per cent pay rise for public servants in this year's budget.
A state government spokesperson said the offer to the unions was fair and reasonable.
"While it will result in a significant cost to the budget, it will deliver public servants a pay rise while also assisting with cost of living challenges," they said.
"We are continuing to negotiate in good faith and we ask that unions do the same and come back to us with their response by next Friday, September 30."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
