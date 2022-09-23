The Examiner
Ryan and Genevieve Gregson set to run Burnie 10 in 2022

September 23 2022 - 7:00am
Australia's running royalty will once again return to the streets of Burnie, with both Ryan and Genevieve Gregson set to line up for the Burnie 10.

