A North-West man accused of choking his pregnant partner to the point she lost consciousness has been found not guilty of assaulting her.
A Supreme Court jury in Burnie on Friday unanimously found the man not guilty of three counts of assaulting a pregnant woman.
It did find him guilty of one count of unlawful injury to property, in that he broke her phone.
The man had pleaded not guilty to all counts.
It was alleged that on March 31, 2020, the man took the nine weeks pregnant woman from behind, put his hand over her mouth and nose and an arm around her throat .
She said could not breathe and her next memory was being on the ground with the man urging her to wake up.
It was alleged he dragged her by the hair and pushed her onto a bed, climbed on top of her and tried to choke her and that he punched her to the head and stomach.
The man claimed the woman was dizzy and fainted and denied assaulting her.
Before the jurors started considering their verdicts, crown prosecutor Dee Early told them they could use the woman's evidence to find the charges proven.
Ms Early also pointed to evidence from medical staff at a hospital, a neighbour, police and a paramedic, and what they said the woman told them about what happened.
"There's not any suggestion in their evidence the complainant was confused about what happened or how she became unconscious," Ms Early said.
Ms Early said jurors heard the man became angry when he saw the woman had a Snapchat message on her phone from a person he did not know.
The prosecutor said the evidence suggested the man was very insecure and that evidence given about the relationship suggested the incident did not "happen in a vacuum."
"This is something I would say was brewing for quite some time," Ms Early said.
Defence counsel Greg Richardson said the accused man's recorded interview with police contained a clear denial of any form of assault.
The assault verdicts must be not guilty unless the jury could reject that version beyond reasonable doubt, Mr Richardson said in his closing address.
Mr Richardson said the man left in a car and told the woman he had crashed it, and that the crash story was not true.
When police asked why he told it, Mr Richardson said, the man said he wanted to see if he got any response from the woman.
Mr Richardson said the man told police: "I just wanted her to reach out and care."
"Is that the voice of someone who's just strangled a woman?" Mr Richardson asked jurors.
"It was brutally honest and, I would suggest, a very impressive piece of evidence."
Mr Richardson said the man was "extremely frank" with police.
Justice Tamara Jago will sentence the man for the phone matter at a later date.
