Need to improve voter inclusivity in elections

Since ballots need to be filled out exactly in order to be counted, a blind voter would need the assistance of a sighted person to verify that they had filled out the ballot correctly.
The Tasmanian Electoral Commission's compulsory ballot to vote by mail for this year's local government elections is useless to blind voters unless they gain aid from a sighted person, and robs them of the right to vote in secret, which is a key principle of democracy.
If the Tasmanian Electoral Commission is committed to responding to the diverse needs of Tasmanians, why have they failed to recognise that the compulsory ballot process is not accessible for electors who are unable to mark their own ballot and further address the issue of voters being entitled to a secret voting process?
We are not seeking an end to the paper ballot, but the addition of accessible voting options so that all voters can exercise their franchise independently and in secret.
The Tasmanian Anti-Discrimination Act, which came into effect in 1998, was intended to eliminate barriers and provide greater opportunities for disabled Tasmanians, but apparently did not specifically include a requirement for the Tasmanian Electoral Commission to make its voting process more accessible.
The recent news about another stranding is very sad. There was a study done by a WA university earlier this year which identified that whales are starving.
The one reason that I can think of is that their food is being taken in massive amounts to be turned into food to feed salmon in ocean pens around the world.
There are thousands upon thousands of those; quite a few in south-east Tasmanian waters, and the whole thing is unsustainable.
As well as being deprived of vital sustenance, whales and all other sea life, is being bombarded by seismic testing waves. These kill off abalone.
They also interfere with whales' internal navigation systems, I believe. Just imagine having a piercing headache, starving, and not being able to find your way.
Human beings are the only ones who have the ability to take care of all our wildlife. It's our job to keep everything balanced and healthy; our sacred trust.
But look what a few with no humanitarian values can do. That sacred trust has been betrayed, and I'm wondering where do we point the finger first.
Congratulations to the Tasmanian government for the proposed introduction of gambling limits on poker machines within the state.
The hostile response by lobby group, Tasmanian Hospitality Association, is entirely predictable and expected, where gambling addiction is very profitable for beneficiaries, cloaked in the guise of "freedom of choice."
Hopefully, the card limit will be combined with expenditure at casino gambling tables, with an independent inquiry into the operator of Tasmania's two casinos, the Federal Group, being the next logical step in the public interest, and for the benefit of Tasmanian democracy.
In terms of delivering effective government for our state of Tasmania, Premier Jeremy Rockliff has the courage to move towards restoring the Tasmanian Parliament to 35 seats.
While the critics may question it, better outcomes will express themselves in terms of governance.
One critical aspect supporting the move is to allow more members of Parliament to be available for ministerial portfolios.
Fundamentally, this will result in better governance associated with a reduced workload by allocating a select few ministerial responsibilities per minister.
In layman's terms, more ministers (frontbenchers) sharing ministerial responsibilities.
This approach can have a desired result of a given minister having the time to thoroughly, and effectively, address matters within a given portfolio. To confirm that the move is important to all Tasmanians, the draft bill is open for public comment by September 28.
This avenue is concrete evidence of consultation being carried out.
Further, in a media release (August 31) it is stated. "Following the consultation period, we will carefully consider the submissions received ...". The point is, an inclusive approach is valued by Premier Rockliff.
