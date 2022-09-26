Kai Randall, a 13-year-old boy from Scotch Oakburn College, has donated $200 towards The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal after he decided to give funds raised through a school project.
"To start the fundraising projects I started making home baked goods and filling up lolly bags, so I could sell them at school," Kai said.
Kai, who is in Year Eight, said he was asked by his school to give back to the community.
"We made some truffles and we also made some carrot cake for a period of two weeks," he said.
In 2022, The Examiner managed to surpass the paper's record amount of funds which had been raised in 2021, and as a result, over $200,000 was raised.
Charity foundation City Mission was one of the organisations in Launceston to benefit The Examiner's 2022 Winter Relief appeal.
They received a $50,000 donation from the Winter Relief Appeal.
Marketing fundraising manager for City Mission Rafael Demarchi said the money would continue to fund emergency relief, support, and family services.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.