Teenager raises sweet funds through charitable school project

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
September 26 2022 - 11:30pm
Kai Randall has donated $200 towards The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal. Picture by Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Kai Randall, a 13-year-old boy from Scotch Oakburn College, has donated $200 towards The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal after he decided to give funds raised through a school project.

Local News

