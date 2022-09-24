Let's not ignore pain of the past

The stoicism and restraint often described as a stiff upper lip was on display but there were understandable cracks in the facade when viewers witnessed tears from King Charles III and Prince Edward. It was genuine sorrow also evident on the faces of the youngest royals, the future King George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, who, while deeply saddened, still had enough composure to remind her big brother of the rules of etiquette for such a formal occasion at her "Gan Gan's" state funeral.