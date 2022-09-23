Westbury Shamrocks will ring in the new cricket season by honouring some of their past greats, inducting three players into the club's hall of fame.
Hosting their season launch at the club on October 1, the event will cram several things into one night including inducting the trio, reuniting premiership teammates of 1961-62 and 2011-12 and reminiscing about the St Patrick's Old Collegians Cricket Club.
Nick Spencer, who is one of the three players entering the hall of fame, spoke about the importance of nights like these to local clubs.
"It's really key and the conversations you get from yesteryear is something that I really enjoy," he said.
"As far as the last few years are concerned, there's been a lot of success for the Westbury Shamrocks but prior to that, it had been some barren years.
"To hear those stories from yesteryear and those past players is a really great thing and a great time for everyone."
John Walker and Rob Peters are getting inducted alongside Spencer, joining Michael Claxton, Bob Ingamells and Ian Crowden.
Retiring at the end of 2020-21, fast bowler Spencer had a tremendous career for Westbury.
Playing 169 A-grade matches, he sits second in the club's wickets, taking 419 at an exceptional average of 14.37 with a best bowling of 8-19.
He took 16 first-grade five-fors, finished with 10 wickets for the match three times and won premierships in 2011-12, 2013-14, 2018-19 and 2019-20.
Yet he continues to be modest, saying he "took a few wickets" while always making sure he came down the hill at home.
"It's hard to put into words," he said on making the hall of fame.
"You play cricket for the on-field success as a team and never think of anything like this that could come along, so to have that recognition from the club is really, really appreciated and very humbling."
While premiership success was harder to come by for John Walker, who played in one under the guise of Rob Jeffery in 79-80, he still loved his cricket.
Despite being more known as a bowler, he has fond memories of a stint at the crease alongside fellow inductee Peters.
"We were number 10 and 11 all the time, and they put me in one night at number three when Mowbray had Peter Warren, Greg Campbell and the Sellers boys, all state players and I had one overnight and went on to make 117 not out," he said.
"A committee member at the time said that for every run over 20 he'd buy me a stubby - I think I only got half a dozen stubbies out of him but still."
With the ball, the challenge of bowling to Australian cricket legend and new Cricket Tasmania chairman, David Boon, was always one Walker relished.
"They used to bring me on when Boonie (David Boon) was batting," he said.
"The last time I got him out was caught and bowled at the NTCA Ground. I bowled him a spinner, he hit it that high in the air but mind you, he had 110 or something at the time."
Walker sits ninth in Westbury's first-grade wickets tally, taking 2333 at an average of 22.23.
Peters, who also played in the 79-80 premiership, rounds out the top three behind Crowden and Spencer, taking 343 at 17.80, taking nine five-fors and one 10-wicket haul for a match.
"Just playing the game [was a highlight]," he said.
"Not just teammates, but you make great friendships through opponents and things like that. You play the game hard but have a beer after the game."
Alongside all of the festivities, the Shamrocks' faithful will also hear from three-time premiership player and 2001 Brownlow Medallist Jason Akermanis.
"He'll no doubt have plenty of stories and create some extra interest for people to come along as well," Spencer said.
"We're really looking forward to that and to hear some stories about his days in the AFL world."
