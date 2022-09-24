The Women in Design event is back for its fifth edition of the popular weekend event 'But First We Eat' on October 14 and 15.
An evening dinner, ceremoniously opening the weekend on October 14 will be Fluff Corp. with 'But First We Eat', an experiential, ceramic-baked, leaf-wrapped dinner of seasonally grown, culturally foraged and wild-caught fare in Design Tasmania's Gallery One.
Fluff Corp. is the creative partnership of ceramic artists Claire Lehmann and Jia Jia Chen. Using the material's history to inform their ceramic activities, they aim to promote the connective and social potential of the medium whilst exploring its intimacy and ubiquity in daily life.
Alongside immersive catering events and an object based practice, Fluff Corp. has curated exhibitions for Melbourne Design Week, including an exhibition and series of clay-baked dinners 'But First We Eat' in 2019 and 'The Talking Ornament' in 2021, an exhibition which investigated how objects speak and the role of public space and monuments in urban life.
Featuring a mix of interstate and local ceramics, the installation will remain onsite following the colloquium accompanied by a series of bio-plastic, hanging artworks.
Saturday will be packed with inspirational presentations and workshops to immerse attendees in design practice ranging from habitecture and ceramics for endangered species, to womens' housing reform and cultural jewellery. For more information visit the Design Tasmania website.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
