Coalition in leadership doldrums

The luck of the Coalition has deserted them, with their best performer and potential leader Nationals MP David Littleproud in the wrong party.
Littleproud is a class act. Apart from geeky spectacles he is lucid, knowledgeable and, most importantly, reasonable.
Unlike Peter Dutton he is partial to getting results and will work with the other side to achieve them.
He attended the Albanese government's jobs summit while Dutton refused.
To take Dutton's job he would have to defect from the Nationals to the Libs and he most likely won't do that.
After the obsequious Nationals leadership of Michael McCormack and the crazy style of Barnaby Joyce, Littleproud will endear the Nationals to voters from across the spectrum.
He is the Nationals' most promising leader since the era of Doug Anthony and Mark Vaile, but he's in the wrong party.
To be competitive at the next election, due in 2025, the Coalition would have to draft Littleproud into the leadership, which in political terms would be as disastrous as the ill-fated move by Nationals leader "Black Jack" McEwen in 1968 to seize the Coalition leadership after Prime Minister Harold Holt's sudden death.
So, the Coalition is stuck with Dutton, who I'm sure will foster a 1950s style, such as tough law-and-order reforms, tough refugee policies and savage spending cuts.
There's nothing wrong with spending restraint but people like Dutton apply it indiscriminately, under the laissez-faire banner of smaller government, spending cuts and endless tax cuts.
Sounds attractive, until the spending cuts land like a bomb in a place near you.
The problem for Dutton is that the opinion polls show a new Labor government that has taken to office naturally without frightening the natives.
New Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is being well advised. Under his stewardship Australia is re-engaging with its region in the South Pacific, mended the row with France, recommitted to the AUKUS nuclear subs deal and slowed down to a crawl the path towards a republic.
Labor will deal with the proposed Voice to Parliament in its first term and worry about a republic in its second term, if it wins in 2025.
Politics is stable again. It's a bit like the Hawke years in the 1980s when the government ruled cautiously and deliberately, while federal cabinet was brimming with talent.
John Howard and Andrew Peacock, who played revolving door games with the Coalition leadership, remained in opposition for 13 years.
The same goes for Dutton. In the current federal parliament Labor has 77 seats, the Coalition 58, the Greens four, independents 10, the Centre Alliance one and the Katter party one.
If you notionally add the Greens and the 10 independents to the Labor side, the real challenge facing Dutton is magnified to at least 91 seats, held by Labor, the Greens and like-minded independent MPs, versus the Coalition on 58 seats.
The latest Newspoll has Labor's polling in landslide territory, climbing to 57 per cent, against the Coalition's 43 per cent.
As a most unlikely PM, Anthony Albanese is the preferred prime minister by a whopping 61 per cent of those polled, against Peter Dutton on a woeful 22 per cent. I always thought Albanese was unelectable, like Bill Shorten, but he's proving that even if you do lack charisma the actions of your government can fill the popularity vacuum.
Albanese also has plenty of talent, like Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Deputy PM Richard Marles, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, Foreign Minister Penny Wong and our own Small Business Minister Julie Collins.
They remind me of the star studded senior members of Bob Hawke's first Cabinet.
Hawke's first Cabinet bristled with star power - Nigel Bowen, Paul Keating, John Dawkins, Ralph Willis, John Kerin, Barry Cohen, Don Grimes, Peter Walsh, Gareth Evans, Susan Ryan and Kim Beazley, etc.
They made mistakes, but by God they were smart.
You may think I'm being too generous with the Albanese regime, but they've hardly put a foot wrong in my eyes since they took over.
My one criticism is the reluctance, maybe arrogance, to be transparent with the detail surrounding the Indigenous Voice, along with Albanese's obvious paranoia with Tanya Plibersek and his decision to leave her out of his leadership group. It appears that he's insecure enough to worry about her popularity.
On the other hand, Dutton is one dimensional. He is in danger of being typecast as a far-right leader who always says no.
Dutton is one dimensional. He is in danger of being typecast as a far-right leader who always says no.
He boasts working class origins, is tough on law and order, rails against what he would call the big-city latte set and is dead certain we will be at war with China some day. He's more Tony Abbott than Tony Abbott, and maybe too old fashioned even for older Australians.
I'm willing to bet he will never win an election as leader, let alone lead us into war with China.
