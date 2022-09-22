Responsible voting key as new era starts

The countdown is now well and truly on to October's local government elections.
Tuesday's confirmation of candidates has all the contenders in place, with 127 people vying for 80 councillor positions in this region.
According to the official candidate list, the City of Launceston will have five candidates running for mayor, 10 running for deputy mayor and 33 running for council.
Danny Gibson, Alan Harris, George Razay, Bob Salt and Tim Walker are the candidates for mayor.
Thane Brady, Andrea Dawkins, Matthew Garwood, Jacob Gelston, Tim Gunton, Hugh McKenzie, Ross Marsden, Jarad Murray, Krista Preece and Kirsten Ritchie are candidates for deputy mayor.
Across the state, more than 500 candidates will be standing, 97 for the role of mayor and 136 for the role of deputy mayor for the state's 29 councils.
These were numbers that were enough for Local Government Minister Nic Street to declare earlier this week that democracy is "well and truly alive in Tasmania's local government sector"
Away from that, the biggest aspect of these elections will be the fact that compulsory voting will be part of the process for the very first time.
While some may see this as being more of an annoyance than anything when their voting pack does arrive in the mail, it is an addition that actually adds an extra element of intrigue for both voters and candidates alike.
For those who are hoping to either remain or get on board a council, suddenly it feels in a way that they are trying to win over a much wider audience than previously, while for ratepayers, now more than ever there is a need to really pay attention to who wants to be representing their municipality.
Now that the names of those people have been confirmed, it is also a timely reminder that these elections are more than just popularity contests.
Being on a council, let alone being in a leadership position, is not something that just anyone can do.
It takes a special set of skills to be able to be in that role of listening to and representing the members of your community, a fact that sometimes can only be discovered by some when it's far too late.
That is something to keep in mind before casting your vote next month to ensure you use it wisely.
