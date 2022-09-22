The Examiner
Man obtained several mobile phones through Facebook Marketplace

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated September 22 2022 - 6:24am, first published 6:10am
Launceston man charged for 'dishonest' activity on Facebook Marketplace

A 22-year-old man who allegedly obtained several mobile phones from people attempting to sell them on Facebook marketplace has been charged by Launceston detectives.

