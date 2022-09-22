Launceston man charged for 'dishonest' activity on Facebook Marketplace

A 22-year-old man who allegedly obtained several mobile phones from people attempting to sell them on Facebook marketplace has been charged by Launceston detectives.
The man from West Launceston was charged with numerous dishonesty offences, following a series of incidents relating to mobile phone sales on social media where police allege the man would provide falsified bank transfer receipts.
"Police would like to remind Tasmanians to be careful when buying and selling second hand goods, especially through online platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree," Detective Constable Aaron Hart said.
"People selling items should ensure the payment has been received, not just sent, before handing any goods over to the buyer," he said.
The offences reportedly occurred earlier this month. The man is due to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court in an out-of-hours hearing on Thursday.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
