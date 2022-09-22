Three of Launceston's four Greater Northern League clubs have announced their award winners for 2022.
South Launceston, Launceston City and Tamar Churinga have all held their respective dinners, while dual runners-up Queechy Penguins have theirs locked in for Friday, October 14.
The Greater Northern League also features teams from the North-West Coast, with Burnie Baptist, South Burnie, Smithton, City Marians and West Devonport all in the competition.
The Suns had a remarkable season at the top level, winning both GNL premierships after having the opportunity to do so six years ago.
Off-field, the Suns rewarded goal-keeper Jamie Pinner with the member of the year award and Michael Hart and Gerry Barwick were rewarded for years of service with life membership.
Having made finals last season, the Tigers were the side to slip out at Queechy's expense despite some solid results.
Fielding only a men's side this year, they finished fifth, accounting for all of the sides that finished below them.
This season was a landmark one for the Lions as they returned to the Greater Northern League competition for the first time since 2019.
They certainly weren't disgraced with their on-field performances either, finishing seventh with four wins and a draw.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.