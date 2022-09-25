The Examiner
TIMES PAST: Government moves to recognise gay, lesbian couples' rights

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
September 25 2022 - 2:00am
TIMES PAST: Government moves to recognise gay, lesbian couples' rights

It was 20 years ago when the Tasmanian Labor government pushed a strong social justice agenda in its second term, introducing legislation to recognise same-sex couples and legalise brothels.

