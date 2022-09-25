TIMES PAST: Government moves to recognise gay, lesbian couples' rights

It was 20 years ago when the Tasmanian Labor government pushed a strong social justice agenda in its second term, introducing legislation to recognise same-sex couples and legalise brothels.
At the time Attorney-General Judy Jackson said the stereotype of husband, wife and two children no longer encompassed Tasmania's diverse society.
"The family remains an integral and crucial part of Tasmania's make-up, but so too are many other relationships - de facto and same-sex," Ms Jackson said.
"They deserve the same legal recognition and rights."
The government sought to amend the De Facto Relationship Act to provide same-sex partners with identical rights to those in de facto heterosexual relationships.
It also moved to amend all Acts of Parliament that discriminate against same-sex couples.
Other law reform measures the government pursued included legislation to regulate the sex industry and thereby legalise brothels.
Amendments to the Evidence Act allowed the identification of accused people in some sexual offence cases; and new legislation will enable Tasmania to share DNA information with other states.
Premier Jim Bacon said the government would also seek to return Aboriginal land to indigenous owners.
"It remains on the agenda and we will be consulting widely with the indigenous community on how best to progress this," he said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
