Elections a chance to protect the city's history

Back in 2017 the Hatton & Laws building on the corner of Brisbane and Charles streets came on the market.
A lease was taken up by Michael Hill jewellers who subsequently lodged an application to refit to their requirements. Included in this was a complete remake of the shop facade.
Gone would be the curved window, lead lighting and tiling, replaced by modern Michael Hill design.
As this property had no local or state heritage listing this was entirely within their rights according to the planning scheme.
Cr (and mayor aspirant) Alan Harris might have called that progress as he has in regard to Burwood homestead ( The Examiner, Sept 13) but at the time, letters of concern were forwarded to Michael Hill who subsequently agreed to work with the heritage items.
So now we have that historic frontage successfully combined with their merchandising.
The important thing is Michael Hill could have simply ignored the community and council heritage staff requests and nothing could have been done.
At a council meeting a councillor referred to Launceston having "dodged a bullet with that one."
Is this building still on a list of interest and not progressed to heritage protection?
Ask your council candidate their position on heritage listing in Launceston. What other bullets are aiming at Launceston's heritage?
A few days ago our candidate for mayor, Deputy Mayor Danny Gibson in an article said that council himself included would like to implement some traffic calming measures. Is this another euphemism for let's keep cars etc out of the city?
Firstly we need vans, trucks, etc. to supply the stores however we also need shoppers to purchase these goods and services.
Not completely sure how "traffic calming" works although we could keep everything out of the CBD and hope visitors will come to The Ghost Town.
I applaud the state government's proposal to impose limits on the amounts one can spend on poker machines. I also deplore the hospitality industry's violent opposition which I find hard to understand.
Are hospitality interests indifferent to the harm some inflict upon themselves and their families through compulsive gambling? And surely, less money fed into poker machines must ultimately mean more money available for food and beverages and other forms of entertainment.
I repeat, the proposed changes suggested by the Government are worthy and should lead to harm minimisation.
Here we go again - suggestions that wrecking an ecosystem by building a dam on the Tamar near the Batman Bridge to create a lake is the answer to mud at low tide - according to a recent ABC 7.30 Report.
The tidal flow is vital for river health and for all the waterfowl that depend on it.
Because of the unique values of this dynamic system, the Upper Tamar is listed as a site of National Importance for three species.
This, apart from huge counts of Chestnut Teal, was the reason why the Tamar from the City to Batman Bridge became a Key Biodiversity Area.
KBA designation is supported by many organisations, as well as by the Federal Government.
KBAs have international status.
The recent drought demonstrated how important this area is as a refuge.
The influx of several species from S.E. Australia was obvious (452 comparative surveys since August 1998 in Birdlife Data Base).
No doubt drought conditions will return.
To create an artificial lake submerging all of this irreplaceable habitat is insupportable.
In 2021 the massive TEER Report was published after investigating all options for reducing sedimentation.
250 pages of closely argued expertise state that raking and dredging are likely to have severe to extreme negative impacts on the environment.
Neither offers more than a temporary solution.
The report states that mudflats and sedimentation are not an environmental problem, but they contribute substantially to the estuary's environmental values and ecosystem health.
Any barrage would produce extreme negative impacts.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.