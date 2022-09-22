Rex winning on reliability

Possible takeover target Regional Express (Rex) is winning the airline reliability battle as flight cancellations and delays infuriate travellers across the nation.
The airline - whose extensive national network includes Devonport-Melbourne and Burnie-Melbourne routes - thrashed rivals Jetstar, Qantas and Virgin for on-time departures in the last month and had the lowest flight cancellation rate.
That is according to figures from the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics.
They showed 82.2 per cent of Rex flights departed on time.
Rex took its traditional dig at Qantas (and others), saying: "All other airlines - including Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin - continued to struggle, recording dismal OTP (one-time performance) results."
It said only 56.9 per cent of Jetstar flights left on time, with Qantas "not much better" at 61.8 per cent and Virgin at 69.7 per cent.
"Just 0.8 per cent pf Rex flights were cancelled, with the Qantas Group recording a cancellation rate that is over 500 per cent higher," Rex said.
Deputy chairman John Sharp said: " Contrary to what other carriers want you to believe, shocking reliability and equally appalling customer service is not an inevitable outcome, even in today's very challenging environment."
He said Rex was keeping its OTP and cancellation rate close to pre-coronavirus levels.
"What sets Rex apart is our hard-working and motivated staff ...," he said.
Qantas said its operational performance had continued to improve towards pre-coronavirus levels, "with flight delays, cancellations and mishandled bag rates all falling in the first two weeks of September".3
Rex has refused to comment on talk Virgin Australia is considering a takeover offer.
It said it did not comment on market speculation or rumours.
Comment about the takeover bid talks was sought from Virgin.
