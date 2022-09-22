Boys' netball teams from St Patrick's College and Scottsdale will battle at the state championships next month after progressing through the Northern titles.
Held at the Silverdome on Wednesday, it was the first time that the boys' grade seven and eight titles had been a part of Netball Tasmania's school championships, which are in their third year of running.
The St Patrick's Gold side went undefeated but were challenged in their pursuit of glory, overcoming Scottsdale by just one point in their fourth game.
They regrouped to beat Prospect by five points before defeating schoolmates in the Green team 19-14 to progress to the state titles in Hobart.
Despite losing two matches in their group stages, Scottsdale were dominant in the others, winning 30-7 and 24-4 in two of their contests.
They fell to St Pat's and Riverside Gold (22-19) but were able to flip the result on Riverside in the finals, defeating them 21-19 to qualify for the Hobart event.
The 9 and 10 boys play on Friday and girls on Tuesday, September 27.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
