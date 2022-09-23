Conduct appeal for Burnie mayor may go on

A years' long legal dispute stemming from a code of conduct complaint against Burnie mayor Steve Kons may not yet be over.
On Wednesday it was revealed that the Code of Conduct panel had upheld a complaint against the mayor, and that the panel had found he "brought the council and the role of councillor into disrepute".
That determination was made in September 2020, however, and for the last two years Cr Kons has lodged multiple unsuccessful appeals of the decision with the state's Magisterial and Supreme Courts.
In an August decision dismissing a further application to amend appeal grounds made by Cr Kons, Magistrate Duncan Fairley said the matter has a "protracted and convoluted" history.
On Wednesday Mr Fairley heard submissions by Cr Kons's lawyer Glynn Williams and David Osz, who was representing the attorney general, relating to an application for costs in the matter to be paid by Cr Kons.
In discussing the history of the case Mr Osz said it was not clear why Cr Kons had sought to bring the matter before the court again.
"Mr Kons inexplicably again applied for review in this court," Mr Osz said, referring to a 2020 appeal.
Mr Fairley said Cr Kons applied simultaneously to the civil jurisdictions of both the Supreme Court and the Magistrates Court in 2020 and 2021 "seeking to agitate the same issues" with "identical" grounds but under differing legislative acts.
[Mr Kons's] conduct doesn't pass what I've term the 'straight-face test'," Mr Osz said.
He then quoted Supreme Court Chief Justice Alan Blow who said of a different matter "this application is a totally unmeritorious piece of satellite litigation that should never have been instituted".
Mr Williams said on Wednesday that he believed Mr Osz was "straying into an area where the court shoudn't go", which was one of "private opinion and sympathy".
He said his client was within his rights to appeal the matter, and Mr Kons said he was pursuing further appeal channels.
Mr Fairley reserved his decision on the matter to be published "in due course".
