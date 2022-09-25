The owners of a new local business are aiming to teach Tasmanians how to repair and repurpose their clothing.
Australians are a well-dressed bunch, however, in order to keep up with constantly shifting fashion trends, the average Aussie purchases 27 kilograms of clothing per year, 85 per cent of which goes to landfill.
As a result, the country has managed to find itself only one spot behind the United States as the highest consumer of textiles in the world per capita, with the industry itself being the second greatest polluter of freshwater ways on earth, after oil.
According to the United Nations Environmental Program, the fashion industry is responsible for 10 per cent of annual global carbon emissions - more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined.
Now, coming off the back of the hottest decade on record, many governments around the world - including Australia - have set goals to reduce emissions over the next few decades in a bid to slow down global warming.
Incentives like carbon credits for businesses and fringe benefit tax exemptions for electric car owners have been introduced, while a tariff on fast fashion purchases remains largely overlooked.
But that is where the recently opened ReDress Hub in Quadrant Plaza comes in.
Having been boosted by a $8000 grant from the Great Regional City Project this year, sustainable consumerism PHD recipient Dr Kristy Mate felt it was the right time to introduce the first-of-its-kind, eco-friendly venture.
Dr Mate said the Re-dress Hub was a six-month pop-up, aimed at equipping people with the skills needed to ensure they weren't frequently purchasing new clothes.
"We've taken a workshop-based approach, because people always have clothing that loses a button, or gets ripped, so they throw it out and go buy something new, when they could have repaired it instead," she said.
"The whole idea is to keep clothes in use for longer."
One local who has a plethora of experience in doing exactly that is Dr Mate's colleague, Renee Allan, who learned to create clothing from reclaimed textiles and transform pre-existing garments into new pieces throughout her childhood.
"An example of what I do is the dress I have on now, which was created out of four men's shirts, while the lining of a jacket on display here at the moment was made out of a baby's blanket," she said.
"What we want to teach people is to not let any waste come from their clothing by making use of every last bit of fabric that they can, even if that means patching scraps of material together to make lengths of textile they can create more clothing with."
"Because despite the phrase being 'throwing away', there is no such thing as 'away', it's just dumped in landfill somewhere else."
A variety of Ms Allan's garments are available to purchase from the ReDress Hub, and - as the business is a social enterprise - all profits made are set to support local organisations also aimed at reducing waste and preventing overconsumption.
According to another of the business's founders, Mae Finlayson, a portion of revenue may be put toward securing a felting machine, which would see ReDress become one of few circular economy companies in Launceston, and Tasmania.
"You can put strips of waste material into it and hundreds of little needles then mesh it all together and it comes out as a sheet of usable fabric, so we'll waste no products that are used here," she said.
"Ideally. we're hoping for government funding."
GRCC director and board member of NTDC Dwayne Baraka said he was excited to see the business potentially "close to loop" in the future.
The hub opened last week and an official launch is upcoming. To see the 12 different types of workshops on offer, as well as their times, visit the Redress Hub: keeping it circular on Facebook.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
