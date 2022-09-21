Shares jump 15% after Tassie gold strike

Minerals exploration drilling west of St Helens has struck a zone with "significant" gold concentrations, ASX-listed company Flynn Gold announced on Wednesday.
The company's stock closed 14.3 per cent higher on Wednesday, after chief executive officer Neil Marston said drilled core samples from the Golden Ridge prospect, about 20 kilometres west of St Helens, contained a 4.3-metre section with concentrations averaging 4.3 grams per tonne.
The sample included a 75-centremetre section as high as 10 grams per tonne.
Mr Marston said winter drilling delivered an "excellent outcome" for the company.
"The company intersected multiple zones of high-grade gold, " he said, adding that historical drilling at the site had located only one of these zones.
"This geological contact has been identified over an eight kilometre strike length, providing the exploration team with confidence that the project has the potential to become a significant gold system."
