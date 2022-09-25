Launceston council continue efforts for homeless crisis

City of Launceston's Homeless Advisory Committee met for the first time on September 1. The group was devised after an emotional meeting in April saw dozens of people living homeless in the city plea for support from council.
In response, council were able to set up portable toilets around the city as well as keep some toilet blocks open 24 hours.
Another response was the formation of the committee which would take over from the previous Homelessness Response Committee and would bring together community and service provider representatives.
Councillors Andrea Dawkins and Krista Preece were elected to be the council representatives on the committee. Council's response was not without criticism. Earlier in the meeting during public questions, two members of the public raised concerns about council's efforts.
Strike It Out founder Kirsten Ritchie asked about the use of halls in Launceston and green spaces that were secure for people to set up tents. Community and place general manager Dan Ryan answered her questions. He firstly said there were no available halls in Launceston.
"While a thorough review of potential locations for such sites have been undertaken with the above criteria in mind, the suggested approach is actually not one that is generally supported by others working within our homeless advisory committee and engaged in that sector," Mr Ryan said.
Ms Ritchie also asked "Whose responsibility is it to ensure the wellbeing of our community members are met with having provisions of basic amenities provided while sleeping rough available 24/7?"
Mr Ryan said it was a "complex issue first and foremost".
"Responsibility for the provision of public housing and mental services rests with the state government, the City of Launceston does acknowledge it also has a role to play in the facilitation with positive outcomes for the community ," he said.
In late April when the amenities were announced, City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said council had commenced an audit of council-owned infrastructure to identify potential spaces for service providers to utilise in the provision of support initiatives.
At the time, council had also planned to roll out shower facilities for people living homeless.
Andrew Cassidy also from Strike It Out brought up the question of the showers. He asked council "how far away are the showers to be utilised and where they would be situated?"
Mr Ryan said council had investigated "many options" for suitable shower facilities but were unable to progress. He said council had partnered with service facilities to open showers at the former YMCA building in Kings Meadows, and extended opening hours for the showers at the Gorge.
"There are also existing shower facilities available at Morton's place and Shop for Hope in the CBD," Mr Ryan said.
The Royal Park toilet block will also be redeveloped to include showers. The development is expected to kick off in the new year.
READ MORE: More fire than smoke in Hawks saga
Council have frequently called the issue of homelessness a complex issue and that as a council they would work as advocates.
"The City of Launceston is committed to playing a constructive role in the provision of short, medium and long-term solutions for the homeless community, in collaboration with other tiers of government and key stakeholders," Cr van Zetten said in April.
Recently, Cr van Zetten said due to well publicised supply issues and the level of infrastructure required for fit-for-purpose facilities such as these, council have unfortunately not been able to progress these plans for shower units as quickly as hoped.
"We will continue to work with the recently established Homelessness Advisory Committee and other stakeholders to identify the best solutions for those sleeping rough in Launceston," he said.
Councillor Andrea Dawkins said during the first meeting, the committee identified shared goals and "looked at what we can do in the short, medium and long term".
"What was decided is that we would meet more regularly while we could because we want to keep the momentum going with this group," she said.
Cr Dawkins said people with lived experience were "exceptional", and had people "hanging on every word."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.