City of Launceston council's Homeless Advisory Committee meets for the first time

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
September 25 2022 - 6:00pm
Launceston council continue efforts for homeless crisis

City of Launceston's Homeless Advisory Committee met for the first time on September 1. The group was devised after an emotional meeting in April saw dozens of people living homeless in the city plea for support from council.

