Gallery: Blues win wet weather battle, claim three-peat

A fast start helped Launceston claim a State League three-peat last weekend.
They defeated Kingborough by 72 points at UTAS Stadium.
The Examiner's photographer Phillip Biggs took these shots as the Blues stormed to victory.
Launceston's best players were Fletcher Seymour, Jake Hinds, Brodie Palfreyman, Jobi Harper, Joshua Woolley and Ryan Tyrrell.
Hinds and Dylan Riley kicked four goals each while Palfreyman bagged three and Jackson Thurlow got two.
The Tigers' biggest contributors were Lachlan Clifford, Jordan Lane, Ben Donnelly, Zach Adams, Marcus Gardner and Cooper Sawdy.
Lane booted three majors as Edward Golding and Luke Graham got one apiece.
