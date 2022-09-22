The state government has renewed its $100,000 in funding for the Bell Bay Hydrogen Cluster manager role until March next year, Energy Minister Guy Barnett confirmed.
He said the funding was to support the continuation of the role for a further six months "while we finalise funding arrangements with the Commonwealth".
The Cluster is managed by former Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer, Neil Grose, under the Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone (BBAMZ).
"The Government has a vision for Bell Bay to be a nation-leading green hydrogen hub with its advanced manufacturing zone, renewable energy availability, advanced infrastructure, water availability and port access," Mr Barnett said.
BBAMZ CEO Susie Bower said she was still awaiting a decision over the Federal application for $2 million to fund the Cluster for three years, including additional job positions of a project manager and a communications manager.
"The Bell Bay Hydrogen Cluster is an important foundation for a future hydrogen industry at Bell Bay and BBAMZ strongly welcomes Minister Barnett's recent announcement of extended funding to support this programme," Ms Bower said.
She also said she was "confident" of securing the $2 million in funding via Jobs Tasmania needed to run BBAMZ's other project, its Launceston jobs hub, until June 2024.
The jobs hub, which was recently transferred from George Town to Launceston, helps connect local job seekers and employers. It has also expanded its coverage area to Meander Valley, West Tamar, George Town, Northern Midlands, as well as Flinders Island.
BBAMZ has also recently expanded its membership to companies not based in Bell Bay, Ms Bower said.
She confirmed Cromarty, a Launceston-based engineering company, and Crossroads Civil Contracting, based in Rocherlea, had joined the organisation.
