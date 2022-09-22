The Examiner
The state government will fund the Bell Bay Hydrogen Cluster manager role until March 2023

By Benjamin Seeder
September 22 2022 - 5:00pm
BBAMZ CEO Susie Bower

The state government has renewed its $100,000 in funding for the Bell Bay Hydrogen Cluster manager role until March next year, Energy Minister Guy Barnett confirmed.

