Launceston soccer players representing state at national level

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated September 24 2022 - 11:09am, first published 8:30am
FRONT: Henry Routley, Harry Costello, Will Crawford and Toby Harrop. BACK: Maxx Rawlings, Pat Brown, Matias Munoz, Riley Allen and Charlie Reynolds. They are playing in the under-14s and under-15s at the National Youth Championships. Picture by Paul Scambler

Launceston junior soccer players are getting the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of talent scouts from across Australia.

