Launceston junior soccer players are getting the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of talent scouts from across Australia.
Tassie teams are back competing at the National Youth Championships in Coffs Harbour following a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The state's under-14 and under-16 girls' teams played last week and the under-14 and under-15 boys' sides are on the pitch this week.
Football Tasmania development manager David Smith said it was great to return to the championships.
He highlighted their importance for talent identification.
"We struggle more than most because of our isolation," he said.
"If you're living in Melbourne and Sydney or even in Newcastle, you can drive from Newcastle and Sydney to get a game each week.
"We can only play among ourselves unless we fork out for airfares and accommodation to go somewhere.
"So for us, we've missed all this, all these kids have missed this."
Smith said the boys' teams would play two matches each day for the first three days with 25-minute halves.
He said each player got the chance to shine.
"We work on even game time which is different to a lot of other series," he said.
"Basically, every kid gets a minimum 50 per cent game time for the tournament."
Alan Eadie is coaching the under-14s and James Sherman is mentoring the under-15s.
Launceston City's Alex Aylott is assisting Eadie while Alfred Hess is Sherman's assistant coach.
"We use this as a mentoring and training opportunity for the development of our coaches as well," Smith said.
"And young referees from Tasmania also travel to participate and they're supported in the program."
The promising players were also involved in the FT's Talent Support Program which consisted of extra training sessions on top of club commitments this year.
Launceston United's Riley Allen, Matias Munoz and Charles Reynolds as well as Launceston City's Maxx Rawlins and Riverside Olympic's Pat Brown and Alex Taylor are among the under-14s squad.
Riverside Olympics' Will Crawford, Harry Costello, Henry Routley and Toby Harrop are in the under-15s.
