EDITORIAL || Labor damages its credibility with delayed response

By Editorial
Updated September 21 2022 - 9:50pm, first published 8:00pm
Six days late to the party on pokies policy

If it were honest, Tasmanian Labor would have to admit it was caught flat-footed by last Thursday's pokies announcement.

