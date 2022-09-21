The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Public universities 'a law unto themselves', economist says

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated September 21 2022 - 7:40am, first published 7:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Call for university to be more accountable, transparent

Legislation governing the University of Tasmania needs to be changed to make it more accountable to the state's communities, Tasmanian lawyer Greg Barns says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.