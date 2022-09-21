Call for university to be more accountable, transparent

Legislation governing the University of Tasmania needs to be changed to make it more accountable to the state's communities, Tasmanian lawyer Greg Barns says.
In a submission to a Legislative Council inquiry on the operations of UTAS, Mr Barns said the university is rarely, if ever, scrutinised by Parliament, despite being the recipient of state government funding.
"It should be seen as deeply troubling that a key government funded institution which is critical to the state's economic and social wellbeing, should be so unaccountable to the body politic for its actions," he said.
Mr Barns said the University of Tasmania Act needed to be changed to allow for the university's governance to include greater community representation and input into decision-making.
Economist John Lawrence described the country's publicly owned unversities as the de facto fourth tier of government.
"Being the forgotten tier of government has led to universities becoming a law unto themselves," he said.
Mr Lawrence said the university's annual report lacked a lot of detail and was generally released eight months after a year's end.
"Were it a listed company, it would have been suspended," he said.
In a joint submission, university Vice-Chancellor Rufus Black and Chancellor Alison Watkins said the provisions in the act were an appropriate and effective governance mechanism for a contemporary Australian university and enabled the university to remain accountable to its communities and the wider communities it served.
Burnie mayor Steve Kons said the council had found UTAS to be very responsive to the educational needs in the North-West.
"For example, UTAS developed a Graduate Certificate in Management aimed at addressing local need," he said.
"Burnie City Council understands that 95 per cent of participants to that program were first in family to undertake tertiary study and that 68 per cent went on the complete a full masters."
Cr Kons said with the new campus opening late last year, UTAS increased the number of courses on offer to study locally.
Business Northwest president Ian Jones said the organisation was excited about the introduction of psychology to the campus.
"Our region has grossly inadequate mental health services and we feel that the introduction of this faculty can in the medium term provide trained mental health practitioners to reduce the wait times and improve the wellbeing of the public," he said.
University of Tasmania Emeritus Professor Brian Yates said he believed the university of Tasmania had become more and more corporate in focus over the past 10 years.
"While UTAS is not unique in Australia for this shift in function of a university, I feel the pendulum has swung too far," he said.
"It has got to the point where corporate rationalisation trumps any academic arguments about teaching or research.
"Greater emphasis needs to be placed on achieving excellent academic outcomes rather than the performance of the institution as a business."
Professor Black and Ms Watkins in their submission said the university spent about $150 million annually on research.
"Outside of a small number of universities, as well as Defence and CSIRO, it is one of the largest [spends] in the public or private sector in Australia," they said.
The pair said the university operated in a challenging funding environment.
"The income the university can earn from domestic students is capped and operates on a formula that has seen the amount the university receives to educate each student decrease in real terms," they said.
"The government does not provide systematic funding for the renewal of university's physical assets as it once did, meaning that this must be raised from other sources."
