An appeal against an order for Metro Tasmania to backpay one of its drivers in overtime wages has been heard in the Federal Court.
Metro in February had been ordered to pay Burnie bus driver John Scatchard $1524.98 in overtime wages between 2014 and 2021.
The court had previously heard Mr Scatchard would occasionally volunteer for Saturday shifts and worked 24 of them over a seven-year period.
The dispute centred on whether he should have been paid 150 or 200 per cent of the ordinary rate of pay.
Acting for Metro, barrister Vanja Bulut said the payment of time-and-a-half was in line with the two Enterprise Bargaining Agreements for bus operators at the time the shifts were worked.
She said the hours worked by Mr Scratchard on the Saturday shifts were ordinary hours and not overtime hours so he was not entitled to double-time payments.
"There are different penalties that apply for work that's performed on a Saturday, depending on if it is ordinary hours, overtime hours or day off canceled out," Ms Bulut said.
She said the EBAs indicated that if a bus driver's hours exceeded 86 hours a fornight, the additional hours would be paid in double-time, as would a shift if the employeer cancelled a day off unilaterally for a driver to work.
Mr Scratchard's lawyer, Robert Reitano, said the EBA said a full-time bus operator was engaged to work an average of 38 ordinary hours per week in accordance with rates and overtime rates.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Justice Shaun McElwaine reserved his judgement for decision.
