It was a celebration of hope and help on Wednesday morning, as the Launceston's Northern Support Centre celebrated 10 years of operations.
Stories and memories were shared, with some in attendance present at the opening of the Howick Street centre.
Launceston Cancer Support Centre offers a range of support activities and programs for people dealing with the impact of cancer from diagnosis, during treatment, and into survivor-ship.
The Centre is designed to offer a calm and inviting environment with relaxing lounge areas, quiet gardens for contemplation, and programs to support and encourage.
The Centre offers a model of cancer support which focuses on psycho-social and psycho educational services including emotional, practical, and educational support.
Cancer Council Tasmania chief executive Penny Egan said the Northern Cancer Support Centre was the first of its kind in Australia.
"We have used this model in creating the Southern Cancer Support Centre in Hobart, the second such centre in Australia. Our future aim is to establish a similar centre on the North-West Coast.," she said.
Mrs Egan said the Northern Cancer Support Centre has in the past 12 months provided over 1500 occasions of support even though the centre was closed for 4 months due to flooding.
"Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the centre was averaging around 3000 occasions of support per annum," she said.
"All across Tasmania, we know that the need for cancer support, prevention and research programs is growing.
"In the past year, our services have seen increased demand with 45 per cent of our face-to-face clients are new clients to Cancer Council Tasmania."
Mrs Egan said she reflected on a speech she wrote when she came into her role, when the centre had been open for only 15 months.
"I talked about how that this place was already more than a building."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
