The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Gardening events galore this spring in Launceston

September 22 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Gillam in her garden at Strathmore. Picture by Paul Scambler

The weekend is set to be a garden lovers paradise with multiple garden and plant events being held at Evandale, two hosted by the Launceston Horticultural Society in Evandale and one hosted by the Launceston Orchid Society in Trevallyn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.