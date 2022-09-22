The weekend is set to be a garden lovers paradise with multiple garden and plant events being held at Evandale, two hosted by the Launceston Horticultural Society in Evandale and one hosted by the Launceston Orchid Society in Trevallyn.
To say Romain Elinck is an orchid lover is an understatement. His Grindelwald property is two and a half acres of garden paradise, with his pride and joy being his 1600 orchid plants.
He says for the last 11 years he has been collecting and growing all the types of orchids he can get his hands on including Queensland natives and flowers that require heat and humidity thanks to his custom greenhouse. An expert at growing orchids, he said he is excited for people to come along to the Launceston Orchids Society's show and ask for tips on how to grow the best orchids.
"Orchids are hardy plants, you just need to learn how to best look after them and help them grow," he said.
The Orchid Society will be holding the show on September 24 and 25, from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday, at the Max Fry Hall in Trevallyn.
Evandale memorial Hall will be a see of spring colours on the weekend, with daffodils and camellias as well as floral art, cacti and succulents. There will be plant sales on the front lawn, with stalls selling plants such as tomatoes, cacti, perennials, ferns, seeds, peonies, dahlias and many more. There will also be treats on offer from the Rustic Bakery and Evandale Country Orchard, as well as a bbq from the Rotary Club of Kings Meadows.
The Show will be held September 24 and 25 at Evandale Memorial Hall from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 3pm on Sunday.
The Launceston Horticultural Society is able to host a presentation from the Diggers Club at the colonial property of Strathmore, through the generosity of Sue and Graham Gillam.The property is close to the historic village of Evandale and was originally believed to be built in 1826 by a Samuel Bryan with convict labour, however, recent research has revealed that the property began as early as 1823.
Co-founder of the Diggers Club, Clive Blazely AM, will be conducting a presentation at the property on September 24 and 25 on the importance of planting trees.
The event 'We Speak for the Trees', which is also the name of a book written by the Diggers Club, is a gardener's guide to achievable solutions for this global climate change crisis.
