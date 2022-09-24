Dale Rigby could not have foreseen how his son's participation in soccer would shape his own life.
After nearly 20 years of service to the Northern Tasmanian Junior Soccer Association, Rigby has decided it's time to move on.
Growing up in Devonport, Rigby played the occasional game of soccer, but it was his son, Aidan, who really got him involved.
The nine-year-old had been playing for Launceston City Devils for three years, his father keenly watching from the sidelines.
After the association called for volunteers in 2004, Rigby put his hand up.
He had no idea at the time that he'd put his hand up for 19 years of service, nor how significant his presence would become on the committee and the sport.
"It's been quite rewarding ... I didn't see myself getting involved heavily," Rigby said.
"But I felt that I could contribute, so I did."
Rigby became the NTJSA president in 2007, a position he occupied until 2018.
Even then he didn't walk away, remaining on the committee and working casually as operations manager.
Looking back over two decades, the 64-year-old was proud to see how soccer in Northern Tasmania had evolved.
He referred to an academy program by the late Tom Strickland, which developed children beyond what they received at their clubs, which set the bar for clubs to follow.
"The development of children and what goes into it ... that now is just so far advanced to what it when I was first involved," Rigby said.
"There were some things in place initially, but now all the clubs are getting involved in developing their children, because they see that they need to develop children at a younger age and get the skills into them to lift the standard of the game, which has definitely increased in my time."
Reflecting on his proudest moments, Rigby said it was seeing the game grow and the resources thrown behind it.
He said working with the council to develop Churchill Park and improve the quality of the pitches and equipment had all helped advance the sport in Northern Tasmania.
"The real achievement is just the increase in numbers that we've seen in our sport ... from my involvement to what it is now we've increased it by at least a third, and it increases every year, so I'm very proud of that side of it," he said.
"You've got to be here for the right reasons because it's never about anything in particular for yourself ... It's just the big picture, it's always the big picture.
"It's got to be about every child that plays soccer here, every club that's a member of the association, everyone's got to be treated equally, and given the same opportunities."
The NTJSA has had some stellar players come through its ranks, including Riverside's Nathaniel Atkinson, who has gone on to play for Heart of Midlothian Football Club in Scotland and is expected to head to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Socceroos.
Other children who have come through the association include Emily Heazlewood, Yitay Towns and Lilian Reynolds.
Heazlewood moved on to South Australia to play for Salisbury Inter.
Towns has gone on to play for Avondale Football Club in Victoria, but came back to play for the Northern Rangers in 2021 during the height of the pandemic.
Reynolds, at 14-years-old, moved to Queensland earlier this year to join the Kelvin Grove State College and Brisbane City Football Club.
"It's wonderful to see these children go on to the mainland and take that next step," Rigby said.
Although Rigby's son, now 27, grew up and graduated from junior football, Rigby chose to stick around.
"I suppose at that stage, I was pretty well entrenched in it and still felt like I was contributing," he said.
"There were a couple of times I wanted to move on, but at that time no one stood up to take the position and so I stayed on."
The sense of community also kept him coming back.
"But there comes a time, and I think it's in good hands at the moment," he said.
"I've thoroughly enjoyed it."
For Rigby, the years have been filled with joy and friendship.
"I've got a lot of really good friends here that I've got to know through this sport and hope to have as friends for the rest of my life," he said.
There's also been laughter.
"I went out on the balcony of Churchill Park one wet Sunday morning, and I was thinking "what's that over there?" ... and it was a seal," he said.
"I couldn't believe it.
"He'd obviously come up over the bank and somehow found his way through the fence into Churchill Park.
"That was probably the funniest thing I've seen."
Rigby feels confident in where the association and the sport are headed.
"Our association and our member clubs are in good stead," he said.
"There's some very good people at our junior clubs ... They've got some drive and some energy, which is really good to see, and they're prepared to drive the sport forward.
"The current people that are on the committee are a little bit younger than myself, and have been around long enough to gain some experience."
After 20 years, Rigby finds himself with free time, his weekends and spare weekday hours no longer occupied with the sport.
"I certainly spent some time here, that's for sure ... I've probably spent more time here than the plovers," he said.
His Saturday mornings now freed up, Rigby looks forward to fishing with fellow life member Ross Logan.
"He and I seem to catch a lot more fish [together], not that we catch many," he said.
Rigby said he might even bump into his seal friend.
"I'd catch up with them for them to laugh at me for the hopeless fisherman that I am," he said.
Rigby appreciated his wife, Louise, for always being understanding of the time he put into the association.
Vice-president Ben Radbone said Rigby was synonymous with the NTJSA, and had been involved for as long as he could remember.
"I've been with the association over 16 years now, and Dale has always been there," he said.
He's been an incredible rock for the association, and he's an amazing bed of knowledge, that honestly, I don't know the association can really hope to reach again, let alone replace, as he as he retires.- Ben Radbone, NTJSA vice-president
"He's gone above and beyond in every regard, he has stayed with the NTJSA long after his own [child] finished playing at the junior level.
"He is the one individual that whenever I arrive or any other president or committee arrives, Dale's already there, and Dale is still there long after everybody leaves the grounds.
"He goes far and beyond the level of volunteering that anyone could rightfully expect of one individual.
"He's been an incredible rock for the association, and he's an amazing bed of knowledge, that honestly, I don't know the association can really hope to reach again, let alone replace, as he retires.
"I really cannot state effectively enough the impact that Dale has had on the game as a whole in the North of the state."
