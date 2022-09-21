Tasmanian cyclist Georgia Baker celebrated her 28th birthday by helping Australia to a bronze medal at the UCI Road Cycling World Championships.
Teaming up with Alex Manly, Sarah Roy, Luke Plapp, Michael Matthews and Luke Durbridge, Perth's dual Olympian was part of the Aussie team in the fledgling mixed team time trial relay over 28.2 kilometres around Wollongong.
More than 40 seconds ahead at the first intermediate split, the men handed over with a lead of 1:28.65.
With Baker doing some huge turns off the front, the women hit the second time split with a lead of 2:56.24 prompting Stan Sport commentator Rochelle Gilmore to comment: "Georgia Baker is in a league of her own when it comes to Australian time trial, team pursuit and track racing."
Increasing their lead in the second half of the course, the Aussies clocked 34:25.57 to enjoy a lead of 4:20.71 at the time.
However, with many of the strongest teams riding late on the schedule, Switzerland stormed to the gold with a time of 33:47.17 while Italy grabbed the silver, just +2.92 behind, with Australia +38.40 behind in third.
"It's actually my second birthday at a world championships; my 18th was at junior worlds," Baker said.
"I like competing on my birthday, I think it's good vibe, good energy, and I think I have good legs on my birthday for some reason."
Fresh from gold medals in the team pursuit, points race and road race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Baker had already recorded an eighth-placed finish in the women's time trial at her first senior road world championship.
Speaking to The Examiner before the championships, Baker said: "I think we have a pretty good shot at the team relay, we'll be going for the win in that."
Baker, who was even treated to a rendition of Happy Birthday while she waited to learn her finishing position, will also compete in the women's elite road race at 12.25pm on Saturday.
The bronze medal for Australia followed time trial silvers won by Grace Brown in the elite women and Launceston's Hamish McKenzie in the juniors.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
