JAC Group's $50 million Gorge Hotel development has been given the green light.
In an emotional and lengthy debate, City of Launceston councillors came to a decision over the controversial nine-storey Paterson Street development.
Councillors Hugh McKenzie, Paul Spencer, Danny Gibson, Nick Daking, Rob Soward, Andrea Dawkins and mayor Albert van Zetten voted for the proposal, while councillor Tim Walker voted against.
The debate lasted more than an hour as 18 community members had their say.
Most were against the proposal and pleaded with councillors to refuse the application.
Ultimately it was a clash between the desire to maintain Launceston's heritage and meet the need for more high-end tourism accommodation.
Some community members called health concerns into the debate, suggesting the overshadowing would cause dark and damp.
Others called the integrity of council into question given the upcoming local government election and the fact five of the current councillors would not be running.
Councillor Rob Soward said this was "offensive."
Councillors asked multiple questions to council officers during the debate, wanting to ensure their decision was correct and legal.
Responding to a question about height, a council officer responded: "there has never been a height limit in Launceston."
Councillor Tim Walker was deeply concerned over the lack of community consultation.
Early on in the hour-long council debate councillors Hugh McKenzie and Paul Spencer said they would support the application.
The gallery was called to be quiet more than once by Cr van Zetten, who said they would be asked to leave should they continue, as this was "not parliament".
Councillors Karina Stojansek, Alan Harris and Krista Preece were not present due to work commitments.
JAC Group first announced plans for the hotel in August 2016.
More to come.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
