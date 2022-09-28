Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car
This beautiful townhouse set at the top of the complex is sure to impress. From the moment you step inside, and up the beautiful timber stairs, you will feel at home.
This property is all about the location, situated just a short walk to the Launceston General Hospital, the popular Charles Street cafe strip and a further 10 minute walk into Launceston CBD.
The spacious open plan living/dining and kitchen with heat-pump boasts city views and flows onto your own private deck.
Offering a modern kitchen with generous storage including a built in wine rack, dishwasher and gas cooking, everything the 'aspiring cook' will desire.
The master bedroom also enjoys views over Launceston, a 'huge' walk-in robe, access to the private deck and a large en-suite with double shower.
The next two bedrooms are great in size and both have built in robes.
The stylish main bathroom is spacious with a walk-in shower, double vanity and toilet.
Downstairs there is a rumpus room which could also be used as a second living, home office, or fourth bedroom/teenagers retreat.
There is also a separate well-appointed laundry with access to the rear yard.
The home includes the convenience of a lock up/remote control garage with a large storage area adjacent and two more off street parking spaces.
This is an incredible opportunity so don't delay booking your inspection.
