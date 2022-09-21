The Examiner
Labor confirms support for gambling scheme, prompting accusations of a mixed messaging

By Benjamin Seeder
September 21 2022
Labor racing spokesman Dean Winter. Photo by Ben Seeder

The Labor Opposition on Wednesday sought to clarify its policy over the government's new gaming card proposal, with opposition racing spokesman Dean Winter confirming Labor would "not stand in the way" of the harm minimisation scheme.

