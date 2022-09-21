The Labor Opposition on Wednesday sought to clarify its policy over the government's new gaming card proposal, with opposition racing spokesman Dean Winter confirming Labor would "not stand in the way" of the harm minimisation scheme.
The statement followed days of mixed-messaging on the issue, with deputy leader Anita Dow saying the party needed more time to consider the scheme, while Bass MP, Janie Finlay, was forced to seek advice about the party's policy during a press conference.
In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Winter said card-based gaming - cards that limit spending on pokies to set maximums - would form an "important component of Tasmanian Labor's gaming policy".
Treasurer Michael Ferguson last week announced the scheme, which will from 2024 mandate the use of the cards with set spending limits while playing poker machines. The default spending limits are $100 per day, $500 per month, and $5000 per year.
The scheme was immediately welcomed by anti-pokies campaigners, the Greens party, independent parliamentarians Megg Webb and Federal MP Andrew Wilkie, but was not immediately endorsed by Labor.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor on Tuesday accused Labor of bowing to the hospitality industry.
"They signed an Memorandum of Understanding with the industry that requires the Labor party to consult with industry and get approval before they support any harm minimisation measures," she said.
"So what is happening? Are they in talks with the Hospitality Industry Association and Steve Old to determine their position? It sure looks and feels like it."
Speaking at the North Midlands Business Association event on Tuesday evening, Mr Winter claimed credit for introducing amendments last year that led to the present scheme, and maintained that his position on card-based gaming had not changed.
"During the debate last year, one of the things that we actually agreed on was that card-base play would be a good, useful means to help problem gamblers who had an addiction," he said.
"So we actually together put an amendment through to the bill. And through that bill, we agreed that card-base play would be something that the government could investigate ... so we supported card-based play back last year, and we still support card-based play."
In comments made on Wednesday, Treasurer, Michael Ferguson accused Labor of a policy flip-flop.
"Labor's attempt to claim credit for mandatory commitment is cute but irrelevant. They are being deliberately tricky on the Commission's recommended new model, and look like they want to be able to flip-flop yet again, for a fourth time in three years," he said.
"The only thing worse than bad policy is having no policy, and Labor's confusion on this key issue is damning."
Mr Winter said the way the scheme was implemented would be key.
"We encourage the government to explain exactly how it will work as it will involve people's personal details, photos and information about their gambling habits. Security around this data needs to be extremely strong."
