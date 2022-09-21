A man addicted to gambling would look through people's cars in Trevallyn to see if he could steal loose coins in order to fuel his pokies addiction.
David Anthony Whitwell, a 39-year-old man, pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to one count of attempted burglary on July 26, 2022 and one count of attempted burglary and one count of burglary on August 13, 2022.
Police prosecutions said on July 26, about 12.45am, Whitwell approached a motor vehicle parked in Trevallyn and attempted to open the driver side door.
He was unsuccessful as the door was locked and a sensor light was activated, causing him to flee the scene. The incident was captured on CCTV.
On August 13, about 2.25am, Whitwell approached a Ford utility in Trevallyn; however, he was unable to gain access as the vehicle was locked.
At about 3pm on August 13, Whitwell gained access to a parked car in Trevallyn, and entered the vehicle, but did not take anything of value.
Police questioned the defendant the following day on August 14, and Whitwell told police he would look for vehicles to steal cash, and would cover his hands with sleeves from his jumper to avoid fingerprints.
Whitwell's solicitor, Lucy Flanagan, said her client had an intellectual disability and was addicted to gambling and that her client was looking for coins in order to gamble.
Magistrate Simon Brown said at the end of the day, it was not appropriate to sentence Whitwell to imprisonment.
He was fined $500, and ordered to pay a court levy fee of $202.80. Convictions were recorded.
