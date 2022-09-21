The Tasmanian Tigers have received a well-earned pat on the back ahead of their Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) title defence.
The team, which faces Victoria in Melbourne on October 4, was inducted into Cricket Tasmania's Field of Fame on Wednesday night at their season launch.
It comes after the group secured their maiden title last season after more than a decade in the competition.
They beat South Australia by nine wickets at Blundstone Arena following a campaign which saw them finish on top of the WNCL standings for the first time.
Launceston's Emma Manix-Geeves featured prominently that day.
She was part of a record-breaking, unbroken 205-run partnership with skipper Elyse Villani.
They reeled in South Australia's 8-242 in 47.4 overs.
Manix-Geeves, also a wicket-keeper, notched her first WNCL century with 104 not out from 133 balls.
Longford's Sasha Moloney, who has played with the Tigers for a decade, claimed 1-36 from her 10 overs of off-spin.
An eight-game winning streak was another highlight of the group's summer.
The women's team was this year's final inductee and they joined Tasmania's first-ever Sheffield Shield team (1977-78), George Bailey, Luke Butterworth, Xavier Doherty, Alex Doolan, James Faulkner, Brett Geeves and Ben Hilfenhaus in the Field of Fame class of 2022.
Australia's domestic season starts around the country this week.
Tasmanian male and female contracted players were presented with their 2022-23 playing tops by Tasmanian Minister for Sport and Recreation Nic Street on Wednesday night.
Captains Jordan Silk and Villani as well as coaches Jeff Vaughan and Dan Marsh spoke at the event.
The men's team faces South Australia in a Marsh One-Day Cup match in Brisbane on September 28 to kick-start their season.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
