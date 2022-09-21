The Launceston Tournament, now in its 31st year, will kick off this weekend.
Close to 100 teams, made up of 1400 players will lace up their footy boots to compete in the annual event.
Put on by the Northern Tasmanian Junior Soccer Association, the event attracts teams from all over the state.
Kids aged between eight and 16 years old will play across different divisions at Churchill Park.
NTJSA operations manager Dale Rigby said the tournament was important for young soccer players.
"It gives them that opportunity to compete against teams from different regions, different areas, that they're not competing against week-in week-out in their own areas," he said.
"I think it's great for their growth in the game and helps with their development in the game as well.
"Particularly if they come up against some stronger teams, they've got to stand up and work, or they may be able to ascertain the level that they need to be to be competitive.
"They're pretty much always played in good spirit.
"Our focus is on the children competing and enjoying themselves."
Rigby said 2022 was the first year the entire competition was being hosted at Churchill Park, after two new government-funded fields were completed earlier in the year.
In previous years, Windsor Park and Birch Avenue also had to be used to meet the demand.
Rigby said the event was only getting bigger, despite a slight dip in numbers from last year.
He said this was the first year in some time that no mainland teams had registered, which he put down to logistical challenges posed by COVID, and being up against the AFL Grand Final.
But he thought they would be back next year.
"It will continue to grow," he said.
"We're extremely happy with the number of teams we've got.
"Next year I'd expect it to be 125 teams easily.
"It's going to be a big event ... it's a big thing for Launceston city."
The tournament begins on Friday evening and will run through the entire weekend.
