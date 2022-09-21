There is another mass whale stranding on the West Coast of Tasmania.
It is understood a large, but as yet unknown, number of whales have become stranded in the waters near Strahan.
The West Coast Council has closed the Macquarie Heads Road and campground to the public until further notice.
Macquarie Harbour was the location of an enormous and devastating mass stranding of whales in 2020.
It is two years ago to the day, September 21 2020, that hundreds of whales died after being stranded.
The 470 long-finned pilot whales were found beached on sandbars at Macquarie Harbour in what was the biggest mass stranding on record in Australia.
After a week-long rescue effort, only 111 whales could be saved, leaving authorities to dispose of more than 350 carcasses
Today stranding comes just one day after 14 young male sperm whales were found dead on the rocks of south-west King Island on Monday afternoon.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
