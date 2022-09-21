After more than a decade as president of the Northern Tasmanian Cricket Association, Paul Clark has stepped down from the role.
Involved with Tasmanian cricket for 58 years, Clark began playing in the Tasman Cricket Association as a 14-year-old before eventually moving North and transitioning into umpiring and off-field roles.
Tributes flowed for the long-time stalwart, with incoming president Lynn Hendley leading the way.
"Paul has provided strong leadership and stability to the NTCA and cricket in the north of the state over a very long period of time," she said on Cricket North's Facebook.
"His knowledge of the game and administrative skill has provided a steady hand and good progress in many areas including women's cricket.
"Paul will stay on the NTCA board as deputy chair and his continuing input will be very much valued by me and the rest of the board."
Plenty of change within the competition has occurred during Clark's stint including the establishment of the women's first-grade competition and considerable improvements to the NTCA facilities.
Clark was also one of many involved in the creation of the Greater Northern Raiders, who represent Cricket North and North-West in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League.
"The greater north of Tasmania used to supply the bulk of cricketers for the Tasmanian Tigers and a number of Northern cricketers represented Australia 20-30 years ago," Clark said.
"Since then, players have been forced to move to Hobart to play if they wanted to be considered for higher honours. The Raiders team has now rectified that situation, with both male and female teams competing very successfully over the last couple of years."
Upon stepping down, Clark paid tribute to Bob Pooley and Gavin Selby, who died within a fortnight of each other in 2021.
"That was a very difficult time for Northern cricket as those men had been long-time pillars of the Northern cricketing community and members of the NTCA board when they passed away," he said.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
