East Coast have appointed their new senior coach from within.
Kodie Joseph, who has coached the NTFA division one club's reserves side for the past five years, replaces outgoing senior mentor Ned Hyland who has stepped down.
The 26-year-old feels he's had a great apprentice learning from Hyland and another former senior coach, Gene Savage.
"I've spent three or four years with Ned over the time and a couple of years with Gene," Joseph said.
"It was good to see how a couple of people go about it.
"I felt like it put me in good stead moving forward."
Joseph explained he worked closely with Hyland this season as the Swans made the elimination final.
"We set out together, structuring our goals in what we wanted to do and he's been really good for me the whole way through," he said.
"The first three years I coached reserves he was the senior coach and we always had a really strong relationship.
"This season he was setting up for potentially a move away from football again and that succession plan and he worked really closely with me and I had more of an assistant coach role to him as well doing the reserves."
The new senior coach said he had a great crop of young players to work with.
He explained it helped significantly when the club brought the East Coast Giants junior program under the East Coast Swans banner early last year.
"Ned's been able to put us in a really good position around the development of those young guys and some of them took the next step into senior level this year," Joseph said.
The Swans mentor would love to draw some top-end talent back to the club to complement the young group.
"One thing I'm big on is we've got a lot of home-grown talent that's gone on to bigger and better things and gone off to State League and other clubs and played at a higher level," he said.
"I'm keen to try to get as many of those guys with ties to the East Coast, or people that have lived here, playing for their home club again."
Joseph grew up in St Helens and played juniors as well as seniors and reserves for the club.
He will coach from the sidelines next year.
Like many modern coaches he values building relationships.
"The most exciting thing for me is being able to see see players grow," he said.
"I still remember the people who helped me from when I was young age and took me on my journey as a footballer."
Joseph said the club was also working hard on getting a women's team off the ground.
"That's something I'm excited about and I hope to help in whatever way I can to get that happening," he said.
The club had high praise for Hyland on their Facebook page.
He led the Swans to a NTFA division two premiership in 2018.
"We have been extremely fortunate to have had such a quality character and coach for so many years," the post read.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
