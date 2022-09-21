The quartet of Tasmanians at the Rowing World Championships experienced mixed fortunes on a busy day in the Czech Republic.
As Alex Viney and Anneka Reardon respectively cemented final and semi-final spots, Henry Youl headed for the repechage while the medal hopes of Georgia Nesbitt came to an end.
Already qualified for Saturday's PR3 mixed four final, Viney, 30, and crewmate Alex Vuillermin finished second in their PR3 women's pair preliminary race for lane seedings in a category with only three entries and two medals to be won.
The Australian women's lightweight double scull crew of Reardon, 25, and Lucy Coleman produced a strong performance to finish second in their repechage to qualify for the A/B semi-finals.
Nesbitt, 30, finished fourth in her women's lightweight scull repechage and will next race in the C/D semi-finals.
Youl, 26, was in the men's eight crew with Rohan Lavery, Nick Lavery, Ben Canham, Angus Widdicombe, Sam Hardy, William O'Shannessy, Jackson Kench and cox Kendall Brodie which made an ideal start to its heat and led after 500 metres.
At the halfway point, it was a three-horse race between Australia, the Netherlands and Canada for the sole A-final qualification spot. All three crews upped a gear in the final 750m before Canada snatched the win and the Dutch grabbed second leaving the third-placed Aussies to head for the repechage on Friday.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
